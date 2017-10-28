RoyBoy29 wrote: Anyone can update Wikipedia, it's like a serious rumour mill

A year or so ago, the Wiki page of a certain parvenu club from the North of America listed a fellah by the name of Ridyard as having signed up for them for the 2017 season. Gott sei dank that there is no internet laid on in Yorkshire. Could you imagine the Ridy-culous rumours the Fev fans would make up to destabilize the good ship Leythe? Unthinkable! Laughable!