Wikipedia
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:36 pm
Markypants Eddie Hemmings's Wig
The squad so far is listed for 2018 and Langi is in it. Hope that it means he's staying.
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:24 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Markypants wrote:
The squad so far is listed for 2018 and Langi is in it. Hope that it means he's staying.

Marty, I was given a list of players leaving this morning and Langi is on it.

