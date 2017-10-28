WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Email to fans

Email to fans
Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:13 pm
Egg Banjo
Egg Banjo
The club has just sent out it's first email in as long as I can remember, I honestly consider this a big step forward in terms of reengaging fans with the club. Not everyone interacts on Facebook and Twitter so many fans can miss out on information. Going forward, I'd hope they do a weekly/monthly newsletter which highlights all of the good work the community staff are doing, small articles/interviews with players and coaches, details of upcoming fixtures etc
Re: Email to fans
Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:16 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
M62 J30 TRINITY
Egg Banjo wrote:
The club has just sent out it's first email in as long as I can remember, I honestly consider this a big step forward in terms of reengaging fans with the club. Not everyone interacts on Facebook and Twitter so many fans can miss out on information. Going forward, I'd hope they do a weekly/monthly newsletter which highlights all of the good work the community staff are doing, small articles/interviews with players and coaches, details of upcoming fixtures etc

Yes, good to see I shall be purchasing some of that new merchandise in the next couple of weeks.

Re: Email to fans
Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:13 am
trin77
trin77
Is the free calendar for any online purchase before 30th October offer, on any item or is there a minimum purchase ?
Re: Email to fans
Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:14 am
PHe
PHe
I've not received the email even though I've been a season ticket holder since 1873 or thereabouts :)
Could someone précis it or copy and paste it on here if possible.
Thanks
Re: Email to fans
Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:24 am
djcool
djcool
Check it didn't go straight into your trash like mine did, I had to move it into my inbox
Re: Email to fans
Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:21 pm
Egg Banjo
Egg Banjo
trin77 wrote:
Is the free calendar for any online purchase before 30th October offer, on any item or is there a minimum purchase ?


I think it may have to be training gear you buy, but it doesn't mention a minimum spend
Re: Email to fans
Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:40 pm
financialtimes
financialtimes
PHe wrote:
I've not received the email even though I've been a season ticket holder since 1873 or thereabouts :)
Could someone précis it or copy and paste it on here if possible.
Thanks


I'm an 1873 commit 6 and season ticket holder for last 4 years but not had the email and I have looked in my spam folder to check, also when I went in to pay my £50 for platinum membership over my commit 6 payments I gave my email again as was told I'd get an email when my shirt came in to stock, any news on them?
