The club has just sent out it's first email in as long as I can remember, I honestly consider this a big step forward in terms of reengaging fans with the club. Not everyone interacts on Facebook and Twitter so many fans can miss out on information. Going forward, I'd hope they do a weekly/monthly newsletter which highlights all of the good work the community staff are doing, small articles/interviews with players and coaches, details of upcoming fixtures etc
|
Yes, good to see I shall be purchasing some of that new merchandise in the next couple of weeks.
Up the Trin
|
Posted by
trin77
on Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:13 am
trin77
Is the free calendar for any online purchase before 30th October offer, on any item or is there a minimum purchase ?
Posted by
PHe
on Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:14 am
PHe
I've not received the email even though I've been a season ticket holder since 1873 or thereabouts
Could someone précis it or copy and paste it on here if possible.
Thanks
Posted by
djcool
on Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:24 am
Check it didn't go straight into your trash like mine did, I had to move it into my inbox
Posted by
Egg Banjo
on Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:21 pm
I think it may have to be training gear you buy, but it doesn't mention a minimum spend
I'm an 1873 commit 6 and season ticket holder for last 4 years but not had the email and I have looked in my spam folder to check, also when I went in to pay my £50 for platinum membership over my commit 6 payments I gave my email again as was told I'd get an email when my shirt came in to stock, any news on them?
