Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:10 pm
Posted by YorkshireRider on Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:10 pm
Did anyone catch the interview earlier today. Not too sure what to make of the things Chalmers said.
Re: Chalmers interview on BCB
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:44 pm
Posted by Duckman on Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:44 pm
Dont listen to bcb, was it a new interview? And what did he say that your not sure about?
Re: Chalmers interview on BCB
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:27 pm
Posted by RickyF1 on Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:27 pm
What did he have to say?
Re: Chalmers interview on BCB
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:04 pm
Posted by YorkshireRider on Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:04 pm
He was on about the court case and recruitment for 2018. Also talked about Dane Chisholm and why he didn’t get a deal from day one. I think it is a new interview
Re: Chalmers interview on BCB
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:35 pm
Posted by Pyrah123 on Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:35 pm
YorkshireRider wrote:
He was on about the court case and recruitment for 2018. Also talked about Dane Chisholm and why he didn’t get a deal from day one. I think it is a new interview


What did he have to say about recruitment?
Re: Chalmers interview on BCB
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:01 am
Posted by Blotto on Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:01 am
Which program on BCB's Listen again is it http://podcasts.canstream.co.uk/bcb/ that's if it's there!
Re: Chalmers interview on BCB
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:34 am
Posted by rugbyreddog on Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:34 am
YorkshireRider wrote:
He was on about the court case and recruitment for 2018. Also talked about Dane Chisholm and why he didn’t get a deal from day one. I think it is a new interview

Which day one? The day one when we didn't offer him anything at the beginning of the year or the cock-up when we then tried to sign him from Sheffield.
Re: Chalmers interview on BCB
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 5:54 pm
Posted by martinwildbull on Sun Oct 29, 2017 5:54 pm
its on Listen Again, Saturday 12-1.00 at 30 minutes in

