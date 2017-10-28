WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chalmers interview on BCB

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Chalmers interview on BCB

Post a reply
Chalmers interview on BCB
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:10 pm
YorkshireRider Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:20 pm
Posts: 20
Did anyone catch the interview earlier today. Not too sure what to make of the things Chalmers said.
Re: Chalmers interview on BCB
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:44 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3931
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
Dont listen to bcb, was it a new interview? And what did he say that your not sure about?
Re: Chalmers interview on BCB
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:27 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1174
Location: Waiting
What did he have to say?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bullsmad, Ferocious Aardvark, Highlander, paulwalker71, RickyF1, roofaldo2, scorchingdick and 124 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,9481,57076,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
50-6
WALES
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
38-8
SAMOA
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
58-12
USA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM