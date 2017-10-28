WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fiji v USA

Fiji v USA
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 11:18 am
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4036
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Fiji have being well on top throughout and just put up 50 on 63minutes, USA have being pretty awful and Brian Mcdermott must be disappointed but some of the Fijians are massive/quality.
Ah, there's another try, 11 so far!
Re: Fiji v USA
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:33 pm
roopy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1779
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Sadly, with Korbin Sims and Kane Evans now on the injured list, Fiji are probably running short of the forwards they need to bother the good sides this time around.
They now have Tariq and Korbin Sims, Daniel Saifiti and Kane Evans out - probably 4 of their starting 5 forwards if they were fully fit.

