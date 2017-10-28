Sadly, with Korbin Sims and Kane Evans now on the injured list, Fiji are probably running short of the forwards they need to bother the good sides this time around.
They now have Tariq and Korbin Sims, Daniel Saifiti and Kane Evans out - probably 4 of their starting 5 forwards if they were fully fit.
