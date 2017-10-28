WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - New Zealand v. Samoa Report

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk RLWC2017 - New Zealand v. Samoa Report

Post a reply
RLWC2017 - New Zealand v. Samoa Report
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:29 am
Posted by RLFANS News Hound on Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:29 am

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

RLWC2017 - New Zealand v. Samoa Report





Mt Smart in Auckland played host to game three of the Rugby League World Cup as New Zealand entered the competition with a tough looking game against the men mountains of Samoa. The bookies favoured the Kiwis but Samoa were very experienced and fancied as outsiders by some pundits.

 

The last time that the two sides met was two years ago when New Zealand scrapes a 14-12 victory, the last time that the Kiwis played on home soil.

 

It was a mouthwatering prospect and a big crowd expected a bruiser.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY...

RLFANS.COM news items are posted in forums where it is thought that they will be of interest to the readership, all comments made below will also be available for viewing through the front page.
Re: RLWC2017 - New Zealand v. Samoa Report
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:29 am
Posted by Levrier on Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:29 am
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 557
I thought that Tommy L looked very comfortable at hooker.
Posted by Finfin on Sun Oct 29, 2017 7:33 pm
Finfin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm
Posts: 1661
Levrier wrote:
I thought that Tommy L looked very comfortable at hooker.


MM was buzzing and classy for Ireland.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: hatty, jonh, NickyKiss, RichieS, The Whiffy Kipper, wiganermike, Ziggy Stardust and 170 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,656,1951,77276,3244,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
36-12
ITALY
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
18-29
LEBANON
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
4-50
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM