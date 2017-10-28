Mt Smart in Auckland played host to game three of the Rugby League World Cup as New Zealand entered the competition with a tough looking game against the men mountains of Samoa. The bookies favoured the Kiwis but Samoa were very experienced and fancied as outsiders by some pundits.







The last time that the two sides met was two years ago when New Zealand scrapes a 14-12 victory, the last time that the Kiwis played on home soil.







It was a mouthwatering prospect and a big crowd expected a bruiser.



