From their FAQs, it might depend upon if you have a Virgin or Sky TV subscription :



CAN I WATCH PREMIER SPORTS ONLINE?

Premier Sports have launched their Premier Player offering those without SKY, Virgin or TalkTalk in their homes the chance to view their favourite sports.



Now you can see 24/7 coverage of the Premier Sports channel including all our NHL, NRL and NASCAR action.



This includes a 7 day Catch-Up service allowing you to watch any live or delayed event from the previous week.



The service is available in HD and is viewable on all major devices from IOS (Apple) to Android and PC’s.



If you are a current Premier Sports SKY subscriber then this service is available free as part of your current TV subscription.