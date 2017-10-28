WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Premier Sports Online

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Premier Sports Online

Post a reply
Premier Sports Online
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 8:28 am
Rhinoshaund III User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 572
Is Premier Sports Online Player not free for TV subscribers? Just tried to log in to watch RLWC at work and and it says not available to non-paying customers?
Image

Never Underestimate A Rhino

Challenge Cup Winners 1999-2014-2015
League Leaders 2004-2009-2015
Superleague Champions 2004-2007-2008-2009-2011-2012-2015-2017
Re: Premier Sports Online
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:07 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1476
From their FAQs, it might depend upon if you have a Virgin or Sky TV subscription :

CAN I WATCH PREMIER SPORTS ONLINE?
Premier Sports have launched their Premier Player offering those without SKY, Virgin or TalkTalk in their homes the chance to view their favourite sports.

Now you can see 24/7 coverage of the Premier Sports channel including all our NHL, NRL and NASCAR action.

This includes a 7 day Catch-Up service allowing you to watch any live or delayed event from the previous week.

The service is available in HD and is viewable on all major devices from IOS (Apple) to Android and PC’s.

If you are a current Premier Sports SKY subscriber then this service is available free as part of your current TV subscription.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bearded, Bull Mania, Channel Islander, Dally, downo, Fax Machine, fun time frankie, GansonTheClown, Hangerman2, kobashi, le penguin, Psychedelic Casual, Rhinoshaund III, Richie, Seth, spookDU2018, The Ghost of '99, Trainman, Tricky2309, Wigg'n, Wildthing and 223 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,8281,55976,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
50-6
WALES
 NOW 
TODAY : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
38-4
SAMOA
Asofa-Solomona Try, Johnson Goal : LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
TODAY : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM