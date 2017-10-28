WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Terrific Start for PNG With Dragons Demolition

Posted by RLFANS News Hound on Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:04 am

Terrific Start for PNG With Dragons Demolition





It was a full house at the Oil Search National Stadium in Port Moresby for game two of the 2017 World Cup as John Kear’s Wales had the toughest of openers against Papua New Guinea. 

 

The warm and humid conditions were perfect for Michael Marum’s  Kumuls but a long way removed from the conditions that the Welsh boys are used to. Both sides had a number of players familiar to Super League fans, but many unknown quantities.

 

Playing on their home soil PNG were massive favourites with the bookies with few commentators giving Wales any chance of taking the points.

Posted by Ferocious Aardvark on Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:52 pm
If you are going to keep posting spoilers in the thread TITLE then I am going to have to stop coming on RAB until after the World Cup is over, as I can't watch all the matches live.

Can you PLEASE stick to a neutral "RLWC2017 - Fiji v. USA Report" ??
Posted by tigertot on Mon Oct 30, 2017 2:37 pm
Australia beat England in the final, despite a plucky show form our brave boys, etc. Sorry FA.
Posted by Bullseye on Mon Oct 30, 2017 3:12 pm
England get to the final :lol: :lol: :lol:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

