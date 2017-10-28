WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Terrific Start for PNG With Dragons Demolition

Terrific Start for PNG With Dragons Demolition
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:04 am

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

Terrific Start for PNG With Dragons Demolition





It was a full house at the Oil Search National Stadium in Port Moresby for game two of the 2017 World Cup as John Kear’s Wales had the toughest of openers against Papua New Guinea. 

 

The warm and humid conditions were perfect for Michael Marum’s  Kumuls but a long way removed from the conditions that the Welsh boys are used to. Both sides had a number of players familiar to Super League fans, but many unknown quantities.

 

Playing on their home soil PNG were massive favourites with the bookies with few commentators giving Wales any chance of taking the points.

Re: Terrific Start for PNG With Dragons Demolition
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:28 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11475
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Been too long since we had some PNG players.

Loved watching them today.

Surely Stan, John and Makali can persuade a few over.
Re: Terrific Start for PNG With Dragons Demolition
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:23 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5858
Location: east east hull
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Been too long since we had some PNG players.

Loved watching them today.

Surely Stan, John and Makali can persuade a few over.

Wellington Albert would be my choice
Re: Terrific Start for PNG With Dragons Demolition
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:48 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 963
Him the other Albert at prop, the stand off the and Mead at the back were excellent.
Cas have another good one in Lo. Scored a great try at Craven Park.

