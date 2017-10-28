WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Terrific Start for PNG With Dragons Demolition

Terrific Start for PNG With Dragons Demolition
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:04 am

Terrific Start for PNG With Dragons Demolition





It was a full house at the Oil Search National Stadium in Port Moresby for game two of the 2017 World Cup as John Kear’s Wales had the toughest of openers against Papua New Guinea. 

 

The warm and humid conditions were perfect for Michael Marum’s  Kumuls but a long way removed from the conditions that the Welsh boys are used to. Both sides had a number of players familiar to Super League fans, but many unknown quantities.

 

Playing on their home soil PNG were massive favourites with the bookies with few commentators giving Wales any chance of taking the points.

Re: Terrific Start for PNG With Dragons Demolition
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:28 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Been too long since we had some PNG players.

Loved watching them today.

Surely Stan, John and Makali can persuade a few over.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

