moving on... wrote: To be fair... There's a good reason no one from Ireland, Scotland or Wales likes us.

They do though, many love us and many have no hate for us or any of our sports teams. Many have moved to England and married into English families and have no beef with us whatsoever.Don't forget as well historically people from around England have been treated as badly by the ruling class of England as people from Ireland Scotland and Wales have going back to the Norman's Harrying Of The North, to the English Civil War, to the Peterloo Massacre in Manchester, to the closing of the pits and docks and purposely driving certain towns and cities into the ground leaving an underclass with no future... (just a few off the top of my head).