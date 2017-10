rubber duckie wrote: I don't care what the sport is...if it's an international and on tele, I'll watch and support the home sides...not had a chance in this RLWC.



Can we not get ITV or CH4 CH5 involved.

one thing i,ll never do is side with the jocks taffs or paddys..never in a million years..would they support us the english..hope they all get thrashed