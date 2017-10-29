The TV coverage comes largely down to what rights the broadcasters can secure. The BBC has got limited rights for the RLWC which is not unusual these days, including for cricket and RU events, the pay broadcasters secure most of the live coverage so the BBC show limited live games and highlights programmes. The BBC had England v Aus and an hour and a half highlights show covering the four games from the first two days, plus they have had a lot of radio coverage in the build up including a programme on the history of the world cup.



RL supporters get paranoid about this but its a trend that's happened in other sports. In the 1990s when the BBC had extensive rights to sports they screened all the Five Nations games and Grandstand on a Five Nations day would be based around that, all Saturday afternoon was build up to the game, the game, reaction to the game, being interspersed with cutaways to horse racing, athletics, motorbikes or whatever. In cricket, you would have live coverage of about 50 days worth of Test, one day international and county cricket knock out tournaments, plus Gower's cricket monthly and Cricket Focus, now all that has massively been trimmed down because they don't have the rights. They aren't going to do heavy promoting of events that are being broadcast by another provider, they are limited to shorter news shows. But as with RL, they have beefed up their radio coverage of these sports with a lot more discussion programmes, feature programmes and podcasts.



Also you have to be realistic about the quality of the product - most of these non England games in the world cup involve one-sided scorelines, small crowds, mixed standard of players with a lot of lower division or club standard players in there, and players who have chopped and changed between nations or qualified through grandparents. If a broadcaster did spend a lot of money and prime time slots promoting these games they would risk embarassment.