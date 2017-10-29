Well, I'm afraid we're lumped with the situation.
From the year dot, the Beeb had all International RL games until around the introduction of SL.
Sky had it for the next decade, then washed their hands of it, after the 2008 WC.
Since then, the Beeb (reluctantly, imo) have been the supplier of our live Internationals.
....and what do we get for our £147 from our public service broadcaster, for a once every four years tournament ? Four live group games, the Final and whatever quarter and semi final games they can be bothered to bid for. Not good.
As I type, I COULD watch LIVE American Football or LIVE Women's football (yes folks, you read that correctly) on the BBC, but, should I have woken early this morning, I couldn't watch a match in a World Cup tournament, whose sport is the third highest attended sport (at club level) in the country, on the nation's public service station. That's pretty pee poor, imo.
By the way, I couldn't give a rat's biscuit, that some of the games are walkover. There are plenty of them, in 3 point World Cups, and have been in football WC's in the past.
Even if there isn't a huge audience for Scotland v Tonga for it to be shown on BBC 1 or 2, surely to goodness we should have the option of the red button. The women's RU world cup had more live games that the men's league equivalent, on "free" to air TV
The BBC and international RL have a lot to answer for, in terms of access of games to fans in this country.
A VERY poor show.