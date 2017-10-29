rubber duckie

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm

Posts: 8791



Is there a world cup on?

I've seen one game on BBC TV eng v aus.



Coverage is next to naught. If this was ITV on RU, it would be near blanket coverage! once a wire always a wire Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm

Posts: 461

Location: Manchester

rubber duckie wrote: Is there a world cup on?

I've seen one game on BBC TV eng v aus.



Coverage is next to naught. If this was ITV on RU, it would be near blanket coverage!

It’s absloutely shocking isn’t it mate? And it’s not because there’s no interest like some of us rugby league fans like to harp on about when we belittle our sport. There are hundreds of thousands of very interested rugby league fans in this country and probably the same amount of casual fans who’d tune in if it were on for everyone to watch. Then you’d get random people watching if it were on and had the right advertising and promotion before the tournament/games.



More than enough compared to other programming viewing figures to justify a World Cup preview programme midweek at a decent time and more live games than just England.



Far more than women’s football yet the BBC put women’s football on at the start of their sports news sometimes like it’s one of the nations big sports (and sometimes after big games don’t even mention rugby league) when in reality almost nobody cares about women’s football and their viewing figures are minute.



It runs deeper than “people aren’t that interested in rugby league”. I think there is a purposeful ‘hiding’ of the sport by the BBC and some newspapers. Even Sky’s broadcasting and promotion of the sport has become minimal in the last few years getting rid of all their midweek programming.



It's absloutely shocking isn't it mate? And it's not because there's no interest like some of us rugby league fans like to harp on about when we belittle our sport. There are hundreds of thousands of very interested rugby league fans in this country and probably the same amount of casual fans who'd tune in if it were on for everyone to watch. Then you'd get random people watching if it were on and had the right advertising and promotion before the tournament/games.More than enough compared to other programming viewing figures to justify a World Cup preview programme midweek at a decent time and more live games than just England.Far more than women's football yet the BBC put women's football on at the start of their sports news sometimes like it's one of the nations big sports (and sometimes after big games don't even mention rugby league) when in reality almost nobody cares about women's football and their viewing figures are minute.It runs deeper than "people aren't that interested in rugby league". I think there is a purposeful 'hiding' of the sport by the BBC and some newspapers. Even Sky's broadcasting and promotion of the sport has become minimal in the last few years getting rid of all their midweek programming.The RFL are so silent about it all n'all and it would be nice to know what they think and do about it.

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am

Posts: 4589

Location: Warrington

The RL world cup is already an embarrassment. I'm pleased its not on mainstream tv. I've watched Fiji v US, Tonga v Scotland, and PNG v Wales. All washouts. The group stages are pointless. sally cinnamon

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am

Posts: 14134

Location: NFL playoffs

The TV coverage comes largely down to what rights the broadcasters can secure. The BBC has got limited rights for the RLWC which is not unusual these days, including for cricket and RU events, the pay broadcasters secure most of the live coverage so the BBC show limited live games and highlights programmes. The BBC had England v Aus and an hour and a half highlights show covering the four games from the first two days, plus they have had a lot of radio coverage in the build up including a programme on the history of the world cup.



RL supporters get paranoid about this but its a trend that's happened in other sports. In the 1990s when the BBC had extensive rights to sports they screened all the Five Nations games and Grandstand on a Five Nations day would be based around that, all Saturday afternoon was build up to the game, the game, reaction to the game, being interspersed with cutaways to horse racing, athletics, motorbikes or whatever. In cricket, you would have live coverage of about 50 days worth of Test, one day international and county cricket knock out tournaments, plus Gower's cricket monthly and Cricket Focus, now all that has massively been trimmed down because they don't have the rights. They aren't going to do heavy promoting of events that are being broadcast by another provider, they are limited to shorter news shows. But as with RL, they have beefed up their radio coverage of these sports with a lot more discussion programmes, feature programmes and podcasts.



Also you have to be realistic about the quality of the product - most of these non England games in the world cup involve one-sided scorelines, small crowds, mixed standard of players with a lot of lower division or club standard players in there, and players who have chopped and changed between nations or qualified through grandparents. If a broadcaster did spend a lot of money and prime time slots promoting these games they would risk embarassment. Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012

