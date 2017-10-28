WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Non England World Cup games

Non England World Cup games
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:08 am
lefty goldblatt
After another bout of insomnia (awake @ 5 am.... should have thought about Wires' attacking moves of 2017, I'd've been back asleep In no time), I decided to watch the rugby

Love me, Wales are poor. PNG 26-0 at HT, and it could/should be more.
Wales' tackling? There's more strength in a vicar's handshake.

Looking at their side though, they're "blessed" with Rhys Williams and Ben Evans on the bench.

This "display" is not doing John Kear's stock much good, for Duckie's campaign to get Kear a SL job.
Re: Non England World Cup games
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:16 am
Shazbaz
Our new hooker looks decent
Re: Non England World Cup games
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:21 am
Builth Wells Wire
Kurt Baptiste likes to tackle by the looks of it
Re: Non England World Cup games
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:50 am
karetaker
No point me paying for Premier Sport,il watch highlights on the free sport channel.
Re: Non England World Cup games
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 8:12 am
rubber duckie
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Kurt Baptiste likes to tackle by the looks of it

Not been able to view it, but by the sounds of it, if he made one, it was the only tackle in it!
Re: Non England World Cup games
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 8:48 am
Builth Wells Wire
karetaker wrote:
No point me paying for Premier Sport,il watch highlights on the free sport channel.

I've sent you a link via PM
Re: Non England World Cup games
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:55 am
lefty goldblatt
Who in the name of all that's Holy, has sanctioned the kits for the USA Fiji game?

Bar the sleeves, the kits are identical.....predominantly white with light blue flashes.

Ref and commentary are going to have problems
Re: Non England World Cup games
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:16 am
Builth Wells Wire
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Who in the name of all that's Holy, has sanctioned the kits for the USA Fiji game?

Bar the sleeves, the kits are identical.....predominantly white with light blue flashes.

Ref and commentary are going to have problems

USA have white shorts & Fiji have Black shorts
Re: Non England World Cup games
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:20 pm
just_browny
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Who in the name of all that's Holy, has sanctioned the kits for the USA Fiji game?

Bar the sleeves, the kits are identical.....predominantly white with light blue flashes.

Ref and commentary are going to have problems


You should have spent the morning at Specsavers.
