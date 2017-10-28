After another bout of insomnia (awake @ 5 am.... should have thought about Wires' attacking moves of 2017, I'd've been back asleep In no time), I decided to watch the rugby



Love me, Wales are poor. PNG 26-0 at HT, and it could/should be more.

Wales' tackling? There's more strength in a vicar's handshake.



Looking at their side though, they're "blessed" with Rhys Williams and Ben Evans on the bench.



This "display" is not doing John Kear's stock much good, for Duckie's campaign to get Kear a SL job.