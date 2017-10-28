WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Non England World Cup games

Non England World Cup games
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:08 am
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5662
Location: South Stand.....bored
After another bout of insomnia (awake @ 5 am.... should have thought about Wires' attacking moves of 2017, I'd've been back asleep In no time), I decided to watch the rugby

Love me, Wales are poor. PNG 26-0 at HT, and it could/should be more.
Wales' tackling? There's more strength in a vicar's handshake.

Looking at their side though, they're "blessed" with Rhys Williams and Ben Evans on the bench.

This "display" is not doing John Kear's stock much good, for Duckie's campaign to get Kear a SL job.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Cowboy Wire, Google Adsense [Bot], lefty goldblatt, Shazbaz, The Riddler, WazzaWire and 112 guests

