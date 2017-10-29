I genuinely completely forgot there was a RLWC this year until I looked at the BBC sport website and saw some matched had taken place.
I live just outside of London. Perhaps this is down to regional variations, but there has been no build up. Not seen anything on TV or in the papers about the RLWC aside from a few snippets this weekend.
