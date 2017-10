Last night on Australia's Channel 7 the Australia vs England rugby league match got an average 1.4 million viewers nationally (peak 2.59 million ), with a capital city rating of 916,000 (Sydney 375k Melbourne 193k Brisbane 279k Adelaide 26k Perth 43k).



By contrast the Australia Wallabies vs NZ All Blacks rugby union match one week ago got only 466,000 in the capital cities.