Would you like to see that style of Referee in Super League?

Let a lot go but the game flowed.

Had this been a Super League game i can imagine a lot of criticism.

For me its a lot better than having a stop start referee who refs to the letter of the Law but the question is who is correct.

The disallowed Australian try near the end was a blatant obstruction by Whitehead and at least a free kick but the referee overruled The video ref who was looking at the obstruction.That for me was his worst decision but as i said i would rather have more of this type of referee in our game,

Only Bentham comes close