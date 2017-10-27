Would you like to see that style of Referee in Super League?
Let a lot go but the game flowed.
Had this been a Super League game i can imagine a lot of criticism.
For me its a lot better than having a stop start referee who refs to the letter of the Law but the question is who is correct.
The disallowed Australian try near the end was a blatant obstruction by Whitehead and at least a free kick but the referee overruled The video ref who was looking at the obstruction.That for me was his worst decision but as i said i would rather have more of this type of referee in our game,
Only Bentham comes close
