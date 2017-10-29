bren2k wrote: It's difficult to give the ref any credit, because he didn't have a great deal to do - but when he did get involved, he made some big calls in Australia's favour; the O'Loughlin penalty, and the so called ball steal - which was very harsh. Both led to points.



Conversely, when he went to the VR, Thaler seemed intend on giving a penalty against England for (I think) Hodgson impeding an Aussie player, and the on-field ref overruled him - correctly in my view.



So it was a clean, free-flowing game, but I give the players the bulk of the credit for that.

On the point that the ref overruled Thaler i dont agree with you, that was a mistake by the referee.Whitehead clearly and deliberately obstructed the Australian half back and was at least a penalty to Australia.If it had been the other way round as England fans we would have criticised the referee for the decision