bren2k wrote:
It's difficult to give the ref any credit, because he didn't have a great deal to do - but when he did get involved, he made some big calls in Australia's favour; the O'Loughlin penalty, and the so called ball steal - which was very harsh. Both led to points.
Conversely, when he went to the VR, Thaler seemed intend on giving a penalty against England for (I think) Hodgson impeding an Aussie player, and the on-field ref overruled him - correctly in my view.
So it was a clean, free-flowing game, but I give the players the bulk of the credit for that.
On the point that the ref overruled Thaler i dont agree with you, that was a mistake by the referee.
Whitehead clearly and deliberately obstructed the Australian half back and was at least a penalty to Australia.
If it had been the other way round as England fans we would have criticised the referee for the decision
Posted by
Schunter
on Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:10 pm
bonaire wrote:
On the point that the ref overruled Thaler i dont agree with you, that was a mistake by the referee.
Whitehead clearly and deliberately obstructed the Australian half back and was at least a penalty to Australia.
If it had been the other way round as England fans we would have criticised the referee for the decision
I disagree, especially when the incident was played at full speed. Slow mo's no good which is what Thaler was using for it
'That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party.... So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin'
Away from the England game, I did think Child refereed the New Zealand v Samoa game well. Funny how you appreciate the game when theirs no pressure on your team.
westgaterunner wrote:
Away from the England game, I did think Child refereed the New Zealand v Samoa game well. Funny how you appreciate the game when theirs no pressure on your team.
Exactly this.
I do think the ref allowed Aussie to slow down our ptb a bit too much and policing of the offside was non existent and got worse as the game went on.
Later in the game, neither team were anything near 10 metres.
Do Aussie crowds shout "gerremonside" or, is this just an English thing ?
Posted by
bren2k
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 11:24 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Exactly this.
I do think the ref allowed Aussie to slow down our ptb a bit too much and policing of the offside was non existent and got worse as the game went on.
Later in the game, neither team were anything near 10 metres.
Do Aussie crowds shout "gerremonside" or, is this just an English thing ?
I think that may be another symptom of the different approaches to refereeing in the two hemispheres; in the NRL, they have two ref's on the field, and the 'pocket ref' takes care of the 10 metres - so Mr Cecchin will be out of that habit.
