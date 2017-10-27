Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 wtid71 Strong-running second rower



Hope the RFL are taking note. Bet our clowns will soon lower the standard Enjoyed todays opening game despite the result. Although there were a few dubious calls that went the Aussies way I was so impressed with how the game was left to flow without the usual overuse of the refs whistle and numerous video referee decisions.Hope the RFL are taking note. Bet our clowns will soon lower the standard M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger



It was refreshing to see a game of RL just flow, and we could just enjoy the game. He got the main calls right missed a few things but can live with that for a flowing game. snowie

I was enjoying the game until around the 67 min when we lost premier sports who decided to remove it from our viewing then had to listen to that crap the beeb Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo

Thought the ref had a great game until that dubious ball steal decision with about 5 minutes to go. It effectively removed any chance of England getting anything from the game. This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.



2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot. Shifty Cat

Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote: Thought the ref had a great game until that dubious ball steal decision with about 5 minutes to go. It effectively removed any chance of England getting anything from the game.

aAgree with that. England were still potentially right in it till that point, although with 3 mnutes to go after the kick it wuld have been hard and then they had the runaway try. aAgree with that. England were still potentially right in it till that point, although with 3 mnutes to go after the kick it wuld have been hard and then they had the runaway try. bren2k

It's difficult to give the ref any credit, because he didn't have a great deal to do - but when he did get involved, he made some big calls in Australia's favour; the O'Loughlin penalty, and the so called ball steal - which was very harsh. Both led to points.



Conversely, when he went to the VR, Thaler seemed intend on giving a penalty against England for (I think) Hodgson impeding an Aussie player, and the on-field ref overruled him - correctly in my view.



So it was a clean, free-flowing game, but I give the players the bulk of the credit for that. Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo

The O'Loughlin penalty was typical of that player and he was lucky to get away with a few few more instances of messing about after the tackle. Having said that I think he is our best none Oz based player and you couldn't fault his overall positive contribution to the game. This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.



It wasn't necesarily the decisions the referee gave that irked me. It was the decisions he didn't give. I'm sorry but the ruck was a mess and it was polayed NRL style which is obviously going to suit the Aussies. The amount of times they messed around in the ruck interfering yet "letting the game flow" is applauded. Sorry, but that's just turning a blind eye to the laws of the game. In the second half the same thing happened with England in possession to what happened when o'loughlin fell over the Aussie in the first half and the ref pinged him. The Aussie wasn't pinged for the same thing. The most laughable of the lot was when Billy Slater rolled about 6 yard further forward after tackle complete and the ref just let him move that far off the mark. It was laughable. Upanunder Strong-running second rower



There are subtle differences between the reffed game in England, and Oz, some of them I like and some not.

For instance, the McGilvary knock on when trying to play the ball, that would be a penalty against the defender laying on the floor and not rolling out the way, all day long in the SL.

On one hand, it was a penalty against England at a time in the game when we were matching them and building up a head of steam, so in that respect it was a crap call.

But on the other hand, I don't like all that BS placing the ball on a prone defender and feigning interference for a penalty, so its rough and smooth I suppose. Schunter

Upanunder wrote: There are subtle differences between the reffed game in England, and Oz, some of them I like and some not.

For instance, the McGilvary knock on when trying to play the ball, that would be a penalty against the defender laying on the floor and not rolling out the way, all day long in the SL.

On one hand, it was a penalty against England at a time in the game when we were matching them and building up a head of steam, so in that respect it was a crap call.

But on the other hand, I don't like all that BS placing the ball on a prone defender and feigning interference for a penalty, so its rough and smooth I suppose.



In general i really like how they control the ruck compared to our penalty fest, but that was just a pee poor call in my opinion. O'Loughlins was just very lazy and he'd done similar 2 plays or so before so no complaints, albeit you just knew no equivalent was gonna go our way. Where was the ref from? Oz? In general i really like how they control the ruck compared to our penalty fest, but that was just a pee poor call in my opinion. O'Loughlins was just very lazy and he'd done similar 2 plays or so before so no complaints, albeit you just knew no equivalent was gonna go our way. Where was the ref from? Oz? 'That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party.... So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin' Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: djcool, imwakefieldtillidie, Khlav Kalash, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Schunter, Trinity1315, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 208 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 10 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Catalans Tours Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

