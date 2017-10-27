|
Enjoyed todays opening game despite the result. Although there were a few dubious calls that went the Aussies way I was so impressed with how the game was left to flow without the usual overuse of the refs whistle and numerous video referee decisions.
Hope the RFL are taking note. Bet our clowns will soon lower the standard
Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:03 pm
It was refreshing to see a game of RL just flow, and we could just enjoy the game. He got the main calls right missed a few things but can live with that for a flowing game.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:16 pm
I was enjoying the game until around the 67 min when we lost premier sports who decided to remove it from our viewing then had to listen to that crap the beeb
Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:35 pm
Thought the ref had a great game until that dubious ball steal decision with about 5 minutes to go. It effectively removed any chance of England getting anything from the game.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:44 pm
aAgree with that. England were still potentially right in it till that point, although with 3 mnutes to go after the kick it wuld have been hard and then they had the runaway try.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:09 am
It's difficult to give the ref any credit, because he didn't have a great deal to do - but when he did get involved, he made some big calls in Australia's favour; the O'Loughlin penalty, and the so called ball steal - which was very harsh. Both led to points.
Conversely, when he went to the VR, Thaler seemed intend on giving a penalty against England for (I think) Hodgson impeding an Aussie player, and the on-field ref overruled him - correctly in my view.
So it was a clean, free-flowing game, but I give the players the bulk of the credit for that.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:07 am
The O'Loughlin penalty was typical of that player and he was lucky to get away with a few few more instances of messing about after the tackle. Having said that I think he is our best none Oz based player and you couldn't fault his overall positive contribution to the game.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 11:59 am
It wasn't necesarily the decisions the referee gave that irked me. It was the decisions he didn't give. I'm sorry but the ruck was a mess and it was polayed NRL style which is obviously going to suit the Aussies. The amount of times they messed around in the ruck interfering yet "letting the game flow" is applauded. Sorry, but that's just turning a blind eye to the laws of the game. In the second half the same thing happened with England in possession to what happened when o'loughlin fell over the Aussie in the first half and the ref pinged him. The Aussie wasn't pinged for the same thing. The most laughable of the lot was when Billy Slater rolled about 6 yard further forward after tackle complete and the ref just let him move that far off the mark. It was laughable.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 11:18 pm
There are subtle differences between the reffed game in England, and Oz, some of them I like and some not.
For instance, the McGilvary knock on when trying to play the ball, that would be a penalty against the defender laying on the floor and not rolling out the way, all day long in the SL.
On one hand, it was a penalty against England at a time in the game when we were matching them and building up a head of steam, so in that respect it was a crap call.
But on the other hand, I don't like all that BS placing the ball on a prone defender and feigning interference for a penalty, so its rough and smooth I suppose.
Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:04 am
In general i really like how they control the ruck compared to our penalty fest, but that was just a pee poor call in my opinion. O'Loughlins was just very lazy and he'd done similar 2 plays or so before so no complaints, albeit you just knew no equivalent was gonna go our way. Where was the ref from? Oz?
