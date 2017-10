It wasn't necesarily the decisions the referee gave that irked me. It was the decisions he didn't give. I'm sorry but the ruck was a mess and it was polayed NRL style which is obviously going to suit the Aussies. The amount of times they messed around in the ruck interfering yet "letting the game flow" is applauded. Sorry, but that's just turning a blind eye to the laws of the game. In the second half the same thing happened with England in possession to what happened when o'loughlin fell over the Aussie in the first half and the ref pinged him. The Aussie wasn't pinged for the same thing. The most laughable of the lot was when Billy Slater rolled about 6 yard further forward after tackle complete and the ref just let him move that far off the mark. It was laughable.