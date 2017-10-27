It's difficult to give the ref any credit, because he didn't have a great deal to do - but when he did get involved, he made some big calls in Australia's favour; the O'Loughlin penalty, and the so called ball steal - which was very harsh. Both led to points.
Conversely, when he went to the VR, Thaler seemed intend on giving a penalty against England for (I think) Hodgson impeding an Aussie player, and the on-field ref overruled him - correctly in my view.
So it was a clean, free-flowing game, but I give the players the bulk of the credit for that.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, bren2k, DAVE@CAS1990, Jizzer, PopTart, trin77, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 130 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,655,727
|1,061
|76,319
|4,559
|SET
|