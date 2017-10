Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote: Thought the ref had a great game until that dubious ball steal decision with about 5 minutes to go. It effectively removed any chance of England getting anything from the game.

aAgree with that. England were still potentially right in it till that point, although with 3 mnutes to go after the kick it wuld have been hard and then they had the runaway try.