LMS looked tremendous for Ireland today, and Amor was rolling back the years too.



Thought Theo looked France's best player, and is a little unlucky to be going home before the quarters now because of an entirely 'heritage' Lebanon team.



Luke Douglas continued his nondescript form for the Scots.





On a separate note, it was weird hearing the commentators drooling over how fast/classy Shannon McDonnell is, when I think most of us see him as a bit of a let-down based on his time in the UK.