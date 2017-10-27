WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Black

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Ben Black

Post a reply
Ben Black
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:39 pm
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 387
was at the shay today. as he still got it in him would make a big difference
Re: Ben Black
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 3:14 pm
faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2585
hooligan27 wrote:
was at the shay today. as he still got it in him would make a big difference

Born in 1981 so at 37 next year unless he is being brought in so Scotty is not the oldest slowest half back in the division I wouldn't have thought so.
Re: Ben Black
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 3:47 pm
Dbvada Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 02, 2016 10:22 am
Posts: 141
He could play prop by the shape of him. Mind you so could I if only I could run!
Re: Ben Black
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 4:02 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3861
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
Little 2@ would still prob score the winner v Fev in some decisive game.....

The sheeite I've given that little bug ger in my time.
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
Re: Ben Black
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 4:22 pm
faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2585
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
Little 2@ would still prob score the winner v Fev in some decisive game.....

The sheeite I've given that little bug ger in my time.


Own up Robin, if you were to list all those you have done that to, the thread would be 100's of pages long and sometimes it will come back to bite you.

I can see it now, I'm sorry Martyn er Riddy old mate, I never really meant it. :lol:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Darwinsdad, Dbvada, faxcar, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), Pellon Boy, Rotherham Fev Fan, Uptonfax and 78 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,6081,72976,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
18-4
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM