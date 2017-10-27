WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Aussies Beat Brave England in RLWC2017 Opener

Aussies Beat Brave England in RLWC2017 Opener
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:16 am

Aussies Beat Brave England in RLWC2017 Opener





The story of one hundred and nine years of history, between the two oldest rugby league playing nations, turned the next page as Australia welcomed England to the opening game of the 2017 World Cup.

 

Mal Meninga’s cast iron Aussie favourites were up against Wayne Bennett’s cream of Super League with the hopes of both nations resting on their shoulders. 

 

The World Cup wouldn’t be won today, but the result would give us a clear indication of how competitive the latter stages of the competition would be.

Re: Aussies Beat Brave England in RLWC2017 Opener
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:42 am
Overall a decent game. Not the best result in numbers, of course the 1st half was (a little) disappointing, but data and game were promising as the 2nd half developed. As Gale and Widdop gel, things should improve. Roby was excellent in taking us forward, backs except for Lomax were excellent.
Ironically Burgess being out might be a positive for now, as there is a spot to fight for there now. Lads will step up. England have lots of depth.
Same squad, except for maybe Ratchford in, Bateman/Currie to 2nd row?
'Great defence, always wins games, y'only have to score one more point than them. If tha does, tha'll win, if that doesn't tha'll lose, learn from it, more than the win last week.'. Peter Fox, 1980.
Re: Aussies Beat Brave England in RLWC2017 Opener
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:43 am
Yeah thanks a fukken bunch for the fukken spoiler, no need to bother watching it when I get home

:evil:
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Aussies Beat Brave England in RLWC2017 Opener
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:33 pm
Yeah cheers for that you f**kwits...I'll delete the game 'thanks' for saving me 80 mins of my life.....

