WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Aussies Beat Brave England in RLWC2017 Opener

Board index Super League Hull KR Aussies Beat Brave England in RLWC2017 Opener

Post a reply
Aussies Beat Brave England in RLWC2017 Opener
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:16 am

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

Aussies Beat Brave England in RLWC2017 Opener





The story of one hundred and nine years of history, between the two oldest rugby league playing nations, turned the next page as Australia welcomed England to the opening game of the 2017 World Cup.

 

Mal Meninga’s cast iron Aussie favourites were up against Wayne Bennett’s cream of Super League with the hopes of both nations resting on their shoulders. 

 

The World Cup wouldn’t be won today, but the result would give us a clear indication of how competitive the latter stages of the competition would be.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY...

RLFANS.COM news items are posted in forums where it is thought that they will be of interest to the readership, all comments made below will also be available for viewing through the front page.
Re: Aussies Beat Brave England in RLWC2017 Opener
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:10 pm
Paul_HKR Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 149
Not too disheartened although (once again) Widdop flatters to deceive. I thought Gale had a cracking game and should have had more of the attack.

The highlight for me was when the ref stopped Failer from awarding obstruction. Talk about being put in your place!
Re: Aussies Beat Brave England in RLWC2017 Opener
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:17 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5856
Location: east east hull
Paul_HKR wrote:
Not too disheartened although (once again) Widdop flatters to deceive. I thought Gale had a cracking game and should have had more of the attack.

The highlight for me was when the ref stopped Failer from awarding obstruction. Talk about being put in your place!

Thought Gales kicking game was terrible
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Aussies Beat Brave England in RLWC2017 Opener
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:49 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 962
fun time frankie wrote:
Thought Gales kicking game was terrible

Same here. Shocking. Never found the grass once and didn't vary his kicks to rectify it. Too quiet with the ball.
McGilvery was excellent. Ran like a train. In the right place all game.
Love James Graham.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Burtons Forearm and 60 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,7271,06176,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TODAY : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TODAY : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
TOMORROW : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TOMORROW : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TOMORROW : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM