Australia v England
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:00 am
The Watcher
Joined: Thu Nov 18, 2004 7:26 pm
Posts: 1512
The Watcher is having deja vu, it's like watching Leigh in SL.
Re: Australia v England
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:13 am
Vancouver Leyther
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2804
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Aus dominant in every respect.... except on the score board. All that dominance but only a try ahead. Always a concern.... remember the MPG
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Australia v England
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:16 am
Genehunt
Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 140
Skill level difference is vast
Re: Australia v England
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:17 am
Vancouver Leyther
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2804
Location: Vancouver, Canada
But our kicking has to be better all around if we are to have a chance.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Australia v England
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:34 am
Montyburns
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 317
We not moving off the line in defence letting them get over the advantage line and letting them dictate what play they are going to do. We not pressuring kicks hence there good kicking game.
Re: Australia v England
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:13 am
rugbyballs
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Feb 28, 2009 4:48 pm
Posts: 712
Take back all these comments!
Seriously different performance in the second half.

All the points made above were addressed and scoreline in no way reflected the game1

Plenty to build on here.
Re: Australia v England
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:28 am
Genehunt
Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 140
rugbyballs wrote:
Take back all these comments!
Seriously different performance in the second half.

All the points made above were addressed and scoreline in no way reflected the game1

Plenty to build on here.

Yes far better 2nd half .. need to chase better after kick .. our defence sound
Re: Australia v England
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:00 am
atomic
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4263
Man of steel,goes missing for me. James Graham tremendous,Bateman will never see the NRL playing there and Currie is no where near match fit. Good display from Roby.
