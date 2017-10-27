Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm Posts: 1530 Location: Near Leyth
maurice wrote:
A bit of rub and we win that game, looked good when we had some ball but Bateman was a mistake in the centre
We just cant stop playing forwards in the halves or the centre. Percival must play next game he is a regular centre and more able than Bateman. Once again our field kicking was lacking, repeatedly aimless kicks to the opposition i'm not a Widdop fan, perhaps Williams or Brown might provide more variation and flare? Roby and Graham were immense and McGillveray was just outstanding(NRL Contracts will be waiting for him )
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm Posts: 16041 Location: A rose between 2 thorns
40 mins coming out of our half on the back foot rarely enables a great kicking game, Widdop had a great game. Lomax could/should have created 2 try's and the one at the start of the second proved costly - also far better when Roby came on
