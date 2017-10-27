WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pathetic

Pathetic
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:13 am
The Watcher is wondering what on earth that display, by the Aussies, was all about.
Re: Pathetic
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:58 am
A bit of rub and we win that game, looked good when we had some ball but Bateman was a mistake in the centre
Re: Pathetic
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:07 pm
maurice wrote:
A bit of rub and we win that game, looked good when we had some ball but Bateman was a mistake in the centre

We just cant stop playing forwards in the halves or the centre. Percival must play next game he is a regular centre and more able than Bateman. Once again our field kicking was lacking, repeatedly aimless kicks to the opposition i'm not a Widdop fan, perhaps Williams or Brown might provide more variation and flare?
Roby and Graham were immense and McGillveray was just outstanding(NRL Contracts will be waiting for him :wink: )
Re: Pathetic
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 3:53 pm
40 mins coming out of our half on the back foot rarely enables a great kicking game, Widdop had a great game. Lomax could/should have created 2 try's and the one at the start of the second proved costly - also far better when Roby came on
Re: Pathetic
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:05 am
The Watcher wrote:
The Watcher is wondering what on earth that display, by the Aussies, was all about.


Heritage of the game.
