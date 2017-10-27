WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pathetic

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Pathetic

Post a reply
Pathetic
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:13 am
The Watcher Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Nov 18, 2004 7:26 pm
Posts: 1512
The Watcher is wondering what on earth that display, by the Aussies, was all about.
Re: Pathetic
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:58 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16039
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
A bit of rub and we win that game, looked good when we had some ball but Bateman was a mistake in the centre

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Draexnael, fevrover40, Genehunt, Leyther14, Leythersteve, Magic Superbeetle, maurice, propforward 2338, scrum, westleighjim and 207 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,5022,08076,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
18-4
ENGLAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM