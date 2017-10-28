Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:

I have watched many a player wear our famous shirt in my time, many from Leigh, loads more from further a field. My favourite Leigh player of all time is still a world class centre who went by the name of Trevor Allan. An Aussie. An international. Boy, he was some player. We loved him and He loved our club and our Town in equal measure. So much so, He named his daughter 'Leigh"



My point is if you wear our shirt and give your all, I don't care where you are from. The objective must always be to build the best team irrespective.