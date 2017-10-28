WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh lads

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Leigh lads

Post a reply
Re: Leigh lads
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 2:46 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4260
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I have watched many a player wear our famous shirt in my time, many from Leigh, loads more from further a field. My favourite Leigh player of all time is still a world class centre who went by the name of Trevor Allan. An Aussie. An international. Boy, he was some player. We loved him and He loved our club and our Town in equal measure. So much so, He named his daughter 'Leigh"

My point is if you wear our shirt and give your all, I don't care where you are from. The objective must always be to build the best team irrespective.


Play.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bing [Bot] and 47 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,74671876,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TODAY : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TODAY : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
TOMORROW : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TOMORROW : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TOMORROW : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM