WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh lads

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Leigh lads

Post a reply
Re: Leigh lads
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:54 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4258
He spent 5 years at wire, 3 at saints,2 at wigan and 3 at leigh. Yet he's one of our own?
Image
Re: Leigh lads
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:25 am
Snowy User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7115
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
GUBRATS wrote:


Mickey should not have played in the MPG far too emotional to have been picked



I must agree with this. we lost everything around the ruck in the Cats game and would have been far faster with hood and pelissier. Micky looked unfit.

Still, C'est la vie !
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
Re: Leigh lads
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:34 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4258
Snowy wrote:
I must agree with this. we lost everything around the ruck in the Cats game and would have been far faster with hood and pelissier. Micky looked unfit.

Still, C'est la vie !


Then we can't afford for that to happen again,can we!
Image
Re: Leigh lads
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:30 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1955
Location: Landan
Going into a season with no Leigh lads was going to happen eventually because we have no academy. Just most would've expected it not to be for another couple of years or so.

Who was the last player we brought through? Even in 2014 & 2015, our reserve team was more of a place to bring players through for Barrow.
Re: Leigh lads
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:46 pm
kirkhall User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1530
Location: Near Leyth
I think some people are making too much out of this 'Leigh Lad' thing! In the 1950s Leigh had a very good side however, whenever a local young talent emerged his father would say; don't sign for Leyth :shock: and many didn't, of those that did they would invariably be enticed away eventually and, never thought twice about Leigh!
With so many 'new' players arriving the squad is going to have to gel quickly otherwise, we will fall behind, good job we have a good Coaching setup :wink:
Re: Leigh lads
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:53 pm
kirkhall User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1530
Location: Near Leyth
The two Leigh lads in our Wembley team, Ecky and Ashcroft both left soon after for pastures new (and more lucrative) they didn't worry about leaving and, they didn't stay to help rebuild the team either! It happens!!
Re: Leigh lads
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 3:51 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16041
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
kirkhall wrote:
The two Leigh lads in our Wembley team, Ecky and Ashcroft both left soon after for pastures new (and more lucrative) they didn't worry about leaving and, they didn't stay to help rebuild the team either! It happens!!


You're spoiling the Utopian vision of the deluded now.
Re: Leigh lads
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:03 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1851
Location: In't Tap Room
Snowy wrote:
I must agree with this. we lost everything around the ruck in the Cats game and would have been far faster with hood and pelissier. Micky looked unfit.

Still, C'est la vie !


it was Jukes worse decision of the season to play Higham in that game for me. Terrible.
Re: Leigh lads
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:13 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1851
Location: In't Tap Room
I have watched many a player wear our famous shirt in my time, many from Leigh, loads more from further a field. My favourite Leigh player of all time is still a world class centre who went by the name of Trevor Allan. An Aussie. An international. Boy, he was some player. We loved him and He loved our club and our Town in equal measure. So much so, He named his daughter 'Leigh"

My point is if you wear our shirt and give your all, I don't care where you are from. The objective must always be to build the best team irrespective.
Re: Leigh lads
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:00 pm
JackDiggle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 8:02 pm
Posts: 161
Harold my dad couldn't talk about rugby without saying "Trevor Allan", I was born during his stay here and named after him something alluded to in his obit:

Trevor Allan http://www.independent.co.uk/news/obitu ... 36068.html
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bigtimeleigh, Budgiezilla, Genehunt, gunners guns13, Iggy79, ItchyandScratchy, JackDiggle, LeythIg, Markypants, shropshire-leyther, Vancouver Leyther and 160 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,6891,73076,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
18-4
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM