WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh lads

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Leigh lads

Post a reply
Re: Leigh lads
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:54 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4258
He spent 5 years at wire, 3 at saints,2 at wigan and 3 at leigh. Yet he's one of our own?
Image
Re: Leigh lads
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:25 am
Snowy User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7115
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
GUBRATS wrote:


Mickey should not have played in the MPG far too emotional to have been picked



I must agree with this. we lost everything around the ruck in the Cats game and would have been far faster with hood and pelissier. Micky looked unfit.

Still, C'est la vie !
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
Re: Leigh lads
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:34 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4258
Snowy wrote:
I must agree with this. we lost everything around the ruck in the Cats game and would have been far faster with hood and pelissier. Micky looked unfit.

Still, C'est la vie !


Then we can't afford for that to happen again,can we!
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: deepuspannus, propforward 2338, Vancouver Leyther and 72 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,14870376,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM