Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:10 pm
We only have Micky higham left haven’t we? Is he signed ?

Be interesting to see how many teams we’ve had over the years that have had zero Leigh born players.

Does it matter though ???
Re: Leigh lads
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:21 pm
As long as we get back up does it really matter who plays? With both the leigh amateur teams getting relegated are there any up and coming leigh players that we could use?
Re: Leigh lads
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:22 pm
I've said it before and was stated at some point about a coaching role.Thats were I see his role,not a player. A young squad will need all the help it can get,no better mentor than Higham.
Re: Leigh lads
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:33 pm
We’re not Miners or Easts we’re a professional full time sports team. You don’t need a Leythers in the team. Over the past two seasons the most popular player in the club was Dayne Weston. Why? Because he put in 100% effort in when he crossed the white line and he was the player who gave the most back when he went out into the community and engaged with the fans. These are more important than being brought up in a WN7 postcode.
Re: Leigh lads
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:38 pm
Peter Kay wrote:
We only have Micky higham left haven’t we? Is he signed ?

Be interesting to see how many teams we’ve had over the years that have had zero Leigh born players.

Does it matter though ???


Here he is our old friend, Leigh lads, we only have Higham left, Has he signed ? Blah blah blah..

Some comments are laughable. I will tell you this, its a good job Des Drummond is not an up and coming young player trying to make his name now. You can just imagine it can't you.

'Young Drummond here son for a word in your ear, you can sling your hook pal. We going with Higson for 2018. He was born in Firs you see and you wasn't, no offence but get lost !'
Re: Leigh lads
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:52 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Here he is our old friend, Leigh lads, we only have Higham left, Has he signed ? Blah blah blah..

Some comments are laughable. I will tell you this, its a good job Des Drummond is not an up and coming young player trying to make his name now. You can just imagine it can't you.

'Young Drummond here son for a word in your ear, you can sling your hook pal. We going with Higson for 2018. He was born in Firs you see and you wasn't, no offence but get lost !'


Steady on chief :roll: was only an observation :READING:
Re: Leigh lads
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:02 pm
In a perfect world we would have some Leythers in our team for next season, but in the past we have lost 'Lobby Gobblers' to a more successful team at the time, some who NEVER signed for us, and one's who we released or deemed 'not good enough'. **** happens I guess, personally I'm not happy Riddy has signed for Fev, should have finished his testimonial season with us. Trouble is, even if Martyn wasn't our 1st choice no.6, we never have backs on the subs bench, so when would he have played ? I think he's still a better player than Reynolds, but Ben is younger. In Keiron Cunningham we trust....... :) :lol:
Re: Leigh lads
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:16 pm
Peter Kay wrote:
Steady on chief :roll: was only an observation :READING:


The biggest observation I've made, is most have gone elsewhere.
