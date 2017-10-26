|
We only have Micky higham left haven’t we? Is he signed ?
Be interesting to see how many teams we’ve had over the years that have had zero Leigh born players.
Does it matter though ???
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:21 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 315
|
As long as we get back up does it really matter who plays? With both the leigh amateur teams getting relegated are there any up and coming leigh players that we could use?
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:22 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4254
|
I've said it before and was stated at some point about a coaching role.Thats were I see his role,not a player. A young squad will need all the help it can get,no better mentor than Higham.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:33 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2677
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
|
We’re not Miners or Easts we’re a professional full time sports team. You don’t need a Leythers in the team. Over the past two seasons the most popular player in the club was Dayne Weston. Why? Because he put in 100% effort in when he crossed the white line and he was the player who gave the most back when he went out into the community and engaged with the fans. These are more important than being brought up in a WN7 postcode.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:38 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1849
Location: In't Tap Room
|
Peter Kay wrote:
We only have Micky higham left haven’t we? Is he signed ?
Be interesting to see how many teams we’ve had over the years that have had zero Leigh born players.
Does it matter though ???
Here he is our old friend, Leigh lads, we only have Higham left, Has he signed ? Blah blah blah..
Some comments are laughable. I will tell you this, its a good job Des Drummond is not an up and coming young player trying to make his name now. You can just imagine it can't you.
'Young Drummond here son for a word in your ear, you can sling your hook pal. We going with Higson for 2018. He was born in Firs you see and you wasn't, no offence but get lost !'
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:52 pm
|
Joined:
Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pmPosts:
1053
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Here he is our old friend, Leigh lads, we only have Higham left, Has he signed ? Blah blah blah..
Some comments are laughable. I will tell you this, its a good job Des Drummond is not an up and coming young player trying to make his name now. You can just imagine it can't you.
'Young Drummond here son for a word in your ear, you can sling your hook pal. We going with Higson for 2018. He was born in Firs you see and you wasn't, no offence but get lost !'
Steady on chief
was only an observation
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:02 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6160
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
In a perfect world we would have some Leythers in our team for next season, but in the past we have lost 'Lobby Gobblers' to a more successful team at the time, some who NEVER signed for us, and one's who we released or deemed 'not good enough'. **** happens I guess, personally I'm not happy Riddy has signed for Fev, should have finished his testimonial season with us. Trouble is, even if Martyn wasn't our 1st choice no.6, we never have backs on the subs bench, so when would he have played ? I think he's still a better player than Reynolds, but Ben is younger. In Keiron Cunningham we trust.......
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:16 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4254
|
Peter Kay wrote:
Steady on chief
was only an observation
The biggest observation I've made, is most have gone elsewhere.
