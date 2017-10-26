Peter Kay wrote: We only have Micky higham left haven’t we? Is he signed ?



Be interesting to see how many teams we’ve had over the years that have had zero Leigh born players.



Does it matter though ???

Here he is our old friend, Leigh lads, we only have Higham left, Has he signed ? Blah blah blah..Some comments are laughable. I will tell you this, its a good job Des Drummond is not an up and coming young player trying to make his name now. You can just imagine it can't you.'Young Drummond here son for a word in your ear, you can sling your hook pal. We going with Higson for 2018. He was born in Firs you see and you wasn't, no offence but get lost !'