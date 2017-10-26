http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/rugby-league-world-cup/league-boss-says-union-is-behind-international-snub-20171025-gz881n.html
Union seem to be intent on stunting our growth at every turn.
I can't believe that the RL correspondents in mainstream media haven't picked up on this, especially as we are about to have our world cup?
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/rugby-league-world-cup/not-officially-a-sport-rugby-league-misses-out-to-pole-dancing-and-foot-golf-20171024-gz70n4.html
Pole Dancing and Foot Golf.......WTF?
