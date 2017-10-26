Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm Posts: 5447 Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
He's an excellent signing .it's no coincidence that in 2016 when he was interchange hooker with Hodgson canberra finished second in the league.
Last year he was injured for all of it and they were garbage...
That's a simple view and maybe not the reason why the raiders were dreadful but even Hodgson looked a better player with baptiste in the side. Often baptiste would come on and Hodgson would switch to loose. ..
