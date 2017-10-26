WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kurt baptiste

Kurt baptiste
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:31 pm
rudey83 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Sep 06, 2015 8:42 pm
Posts: 6
Heard we are on the verge of signing this bloke. 27 year old from Canberra. Think he’s a hooker.

Anyone know anything about him??
Re: Kurt baptiste
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:35 pm
eddieH User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007 4:24 pm
Posts: 309
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
He is a hooker for the Raiders.
Re: Kurt baptiste
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:52 pm
rudey83 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Sep 06, 2015 8:42 pm
Posts: 6
Yeah I know that but is he any good? Anyone seen him play??
Re: Kurt baptiste
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:09 pm
easyWire User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 501
Location: Dubai
Search his season highlights on YouTube. Not much but solid and can pick a pass. Canberra offloading die to salary cap issues and I believe would be paying a portion of his salary.

Being understudy to Hodgson isn’t exactly an embarrassment.
Re: Kurt baptiste
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:40 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3761
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Already talking about this guy in the rumours thread.
Re: Kurt baptiste
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:55 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4586
Location: Warrington
Smallest player in the NRL and decent NRL standard player and a hard worker. Should be good in SL. Great as a back up hooker.

Raiders fans sorry to see him leave.
Re: Kurt baptiste
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:35 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5447
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
He's an excellent signing .it's no coincidence that in 2016 when he was interchange hooker with Hodgson canberra finished second in the league.

Last year he was injured for all of it and they were garbage...

That's a simple view and maybe not the reason why the raiders were dreadful but even Hodgson looked a better player with baptiste in the side.
Often baptiste would come on and Hodgson would switch to loose. ..

I hope we do something similar
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Kurt baptiste
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:22 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8769
the flying biscuit wrote:
He's an excellent signing .it's no coincidence that in 2016 when he was interchange hooker with Hodgson canberra finished second in the league.

Last year he was injured for all of it and they were garbage...

That's a simple view and maybe not the reason why the raiders were dreadful but even Hodgson looked a better player with baptiste in the side.
Often baptiste would come on and Hodgson would switch to loose. ..

I hope we do something similar

Good idea, let's sign Hodgson!
once a wire always a wire
Re: Kurt baptiste
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:35 am
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 963
KF seemed to suggest they wanted someone to cover hooker and loose, is he big enough to do that?

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Instalamus, Johnkendal, Maco7, rubber duckie, Shazbaz, Snaggletooth, WalterWizard, WazzaWire and 195 guests

