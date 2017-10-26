He's an excellent signing .it's no coincidence that in 2016 when he was interchange hooker with Hodgson canberra finished second in the league.



Last year he was injured for all of it and they were garbage...



That's a simple view and maybe not the reason why the raiders were dreadful but even Hodgson looked a better player with baptiste in the side.

Often baptiste would come on and Hodgson would switch to loose. ..



I hope we do something similar