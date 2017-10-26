WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kurt baptiste

Kurt baptiste
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:31 pm
rudey83

Joined: Sun Sep 06, 2015 8:42 pm
Posts: 6
Heard we are on the verge of signing this bloke. 27 year old from Canberra. Think he’s a hooker.

Anyone know anything about him??
Re: Kurt baptiste
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:35 pm
eddieH
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007 4:24 pm
Posts: 309
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
He is a hooker for the Raiders.
Re: Kurt baptiste
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:52 pm
rudey83

Joined: Sun Sep 06, 2015 8:42 pm
Posts: 6
Yeah I know that but is he any good? Anyone seen him play??
Re: Kurt baptiste
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:09 pm
easyWire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 501
Location: Dubai
Search his season highlights on YouTube. Not much but solid and can pick a pass. Canberra offloading die to salary cap issues and I believe would be paying a portion of his salary.

Being understudy to Hodgson isn’t exactly an embarrassment.
Re: Kurt baptiste
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:40 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3759
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Already talking about this guy in the rumours thread.
Re: Kurt baptiste
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:55 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4586
Location: Warrington
Smallest player in the NRL and decent NRL standard player and a hard worker. Should be good in SL. Great as a back up hooker.

Raiders fans sorry to see him leave.

Users browsing this forum: BramleyWire, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Carbon Glacier, easyWire, eddieH, Fatbelly, getdownmonkeyman, HOOF HEARTED, Instalamus, Jack Steel, Johnkendal, karetaker, lister, Man Mountain, Orfie, rubber duckie, scottty, TrevorGrice, WazzaWire, Wrath and 299 guests

