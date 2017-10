Jerry played really well with many strong runs, a good try and last line defence plays. Defo a very harsh penalty sgainst him that led to a try for them.

Overall a good first hit out for England and we were better than I expected being the first game and a tough test against the current WC holders. Oz looked poor second half but still have that X factor spine in Slater, Cronk and Smith who were probably the difference. No way did the scoreline reflect the game and given a bounce or two our way the result could have been very different.

Hope Sam Burgess is not ruled out as will need him in latter games. Both sides will improve as tournament progresses so if we get a repeat of this in the final it could be very close indeed.

Here's hoping we cannot only continue to play well/better but also get over Aus should we meet again in the final.