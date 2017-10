Marketing and promotion of the World Cup is practically non existant. There is a little bit on BBC only because they are showing England matches. I haven`t seen anything on Premier sports regarding build up, we have to be thankfull all games are on their channel. And SKY all I have seen is updates on Super League news and nothing about the World Cup. You wouldn`t know it`s on which is annoying, if it was rugby union it would be pushed down our throats until we gipped.