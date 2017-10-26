Yeah great news, he's aggressive but backs it up to, great footballer and handling skills, centre for him and Carlos next season and back up if needed in the halves
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Cardiff_05, Dave K., Ellam, Greavsie, Marcus's Bicycle, old frightful, Opinion from the Shed, PCollinson1990, themightynortherner, vitch and 111 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,655,191
|1,447
|76,319
|4,559
|SET
|