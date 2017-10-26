WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jake Connor

Re: Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:59 pm
hull2524 User avatar
great news
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:35 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Excellent news. Maybe this was why thompson was let go to free up some cap
Re: Jake Connor
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:10 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Excellent news. Maybe this was why thompson was let go to free up some cap


Does it work like that, he is on his current contract until the end of the 2018, then his new contract kicks in, so it might not effect our cap.
Re: Jake Connor
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:15 am
Sika and Carlos next please
Re: Jake Connor
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:18 am
Ellam User avatar
Yeah great news, he's aggressive but backs it up to, great footballer and handling skills, centre for him and Carlos next season and back up if needed in the halves
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.
