WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jake Connor

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jake Connor

Post a reply
Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:05 pm
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 831
Signed an extension to the end of the 2020 season according to RH.
Re: Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:26 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17548
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-10-26-connor-signs-new-deal-with-black-and-whites

Very good news.
Re: Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:36 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25221
Location: West Yorkshire
Fantastic news. A instinctive footballer and a real competitor. Been hoping we’d get this business done early before other clubs came in for him. :CLAP:
Re: Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:46 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18229
Location: Back in Hull.
Outstanding news, needs to be in the 13 every week, starting centre, full season there and play like he did last year and he should be in the England squad
Re: Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:01 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2416
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
That has made my week!
Love how he plays the game. Not many players around with the skills he has.
Well done Gareth Ellis :wink:
Re: Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:42 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4964
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Excellent
Re: Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:51 pm
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 831
I can see him playing Stand Off if Kelly goes home at the end of next season.
Re: Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:58 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1788
Didnt rate his signing at the time but i am now a Jake Connor Fan
When he plays at right centre and receives the ball you always now expect something to happen.Thats the sign of a good player.
If Jake had real pace to add to his game he could be world class.
Re: Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:13 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1790
Great news , hope he cements that centre spot , looked top class last few games of the season
Re: Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:21 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1184
Location: Inside my own head
Great player, really excited me this last season, needs to start every week in my opinion.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Airlie Frost, Armavinit, ComeOnYouUll, Fields of Fire, HFC Boy, Marcus's Bicycle, Mr. Zucchini Head, Tinkerman23, yorksguy1865 and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,9942,15076,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM