Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:05 pm
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 828
Signed an extension to the end of the 2020 season according to RH.
Re: Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:26 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17548
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-10-26-connor-signs-new-deal-with-black-and-whites

Very good news.
Re: Jake Connor
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:36 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25221
Location: West Yorkshire
Fantastic news. A instinctive footballer and a real competitor. Been hoping we’d get this business done early before other clubs came in for him. :CLAP:

Users browsing this forum: anijay, bellyboy, ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, Dave K., FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, luvfc, Marcus's Bicycle, mwindass, swissfan, The real deal, themightynortherner, westjba and 168 guests

