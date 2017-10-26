WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - "Endless Season Doesn't Work" - Feature in Running Rugby

"Endless Season Doesn't Work" - Feature in Running Rugby
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:57 pm
Interesting opinion feature from the former Director of Rugby at Saracens / Harlequins CEO on the issue of player workload in UK RL and RU compared to other sports and countries - and how the model of cramming as many games as possible into the calendar has its flaws:

http://www.runningrugby.com/law-and-gov ... -Required/ (You might need to register, but there's no fee).

Thought it was an interesting perspective, given that there is something of a split on concepts such as the Magic Weekend - a major event with profile. Personally, I'd rather see fewer league games and more events (club and international) such as this, and the opinion here is that the additional games argument is something of a false economy.

Another interesting para is:

As time goes on the players become more and more aware of the unremitting nature of the sport they once loved and the chances of a labour dispute increase exponentially .This is particularly likely in the UK market since there are currently no collective bargaining agreements in place guaranteeing minimum salaries, statutory holidays, or protected close season periods. Indeed a players association or union does not even exist in the thirteen man code. Higher salaries have served to mask these tensions for a while but eventually the situation risks becoming untenable. My gut feel is that we are not far away from a tipping point.


RU is currently experiencing a player dispute - could we see the same in Super League?
Re: "Endless Season Doesn't Work" - Feature in Running Rugby
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:40 pm
Seen it in Australia. Players are very strong in there demands to be looked after and not made to play non stop.
Re: "Endless Season Doesn't Work" - Feature in Running Rugby
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:29 am
There was a proposal a few years ago to expand player squad by a few and limit all players to 20 regular season games in the NRL.
The thought was that players would extend their careers because they would not be rushed back from injuries if they had to sit out 5 games a season, and it wouldn't disadvantage any club if they all had to do it.

